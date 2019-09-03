SA no longer holds the moral right to keep Pan-African Parliament-Ablakwa

The Minority’s spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for severe sanctions against South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in the country.

The MP has also suggested for the relocation of the Pan-African Parliament since South Africa has lost every moral justification to keep it.

Police in South Africa are struggling to contain an outbreak of violence against foreigners in major cities that has claimed five lives, ruined dozens of businesses and brought condemnation from other African countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has through a video condemned the violence.

He has charged the police to arrest persons involved in the attacks.

“The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way. There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” Ramaphosa said.

The violence started on Sunday when a protest march against drug-dealing by local residents in the centre of Johannesburg blamed on immigrants degenerated, with shops attacked and looted.

Reacting to attacks, Mr. Ablakwa said “We cannot accept the unending waves of xenophobic attacks in South Africa which is but a painful betrayal of the African solidarity against apartheid.

Perhaps it is time to relocate the Pan-African Parliament to another country. SA has lost every moral justification to keep it.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

