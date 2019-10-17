Entertainment

Rex Omar’s claim that I am not a songwriter was his personal opinion-Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, one of Ghana’s top rappers has reacted to claims by veteran music Rex Omar that he is not a songwriter but a good lyricist.

In a phone-in interview with Arnold Elavanyo on Zylofon’s Showbiz Agenda, the ‘Abiba’ hitmaker was asked to mention his top 5 Ghanaian songwriters of all time and surprisingly categorised Kofi Kinaata as a lyricist and not a songwriter.

Reacting to the claims by Rex Omar, Kofi Kinaata said he does not feel angry or worried over what the veteran musician said.

To him, his fans are in a better position to appreciate what he does.

”This is music, and you can choose to call it whatever you want. I release songs for my fans, and it is within their right to describe my songs whatever they want.”

”I am a musician. What he needs to understand is that even with the keyboard, someone had a vision about it before it was designed. Before we had a baby sitter, people were doing that. Everything existed before it was given a name. Today, we refer to watchmen as security guards, ‘koobi’ as tilapia and so, he should not undermine home sense,” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

