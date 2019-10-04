Return funding for CSE to promoters & apologise to Ghanaians-Minority to Prez

The Minority in parliament has called on the government to return all funds received from external sources for the implementation of the ”satanic Comprehensive Sexuality Education”.

”All funds collected in addition to materials, guidelines, teacher resource packs and curriculum should be returned to external promoters.”

Addressing the press on Friday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said President Akufo-Ado must offer an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over the CSE agenda, which he noted was an agenda sponsored by homosexuals.

”The President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who presided over Cabinet where this satanic CSE policy was approved owes Ghanaians an explanation and an unqualified apology at the very least,” he said.

“We wish to place on record that we are on all force with the leadership of moral society, Religious leaders, parents, civil society groups and members of the Ghanaian public in general who have voiced legitimate and justified revulsion over the introduction of the comprehensive sexuality education into the curriculum of the basic schools in Ghana.

“In page 7 of the State Of the Nation Address, in September 2019, in new standards I’m quoting the President “this curriculum will be ruled out from kindergarten to class 6 in primary schools”. So we didn’t know that it was the sexuality curriculum he was talking about.

“It is more shocking that the President who carries himself as the law builder of the cathedral can engage in this incongruous behaviour. In one breath he is promoting lesbianism and homosexuality,” he said.

He stressed: “At least, we know where the former president stands. We know the stand of President John Agyekum Kuffuor on this matter, we know the stand of Professor Mike Ocquaye on this matter and our leader and flagbearer president John Dramani Mahama as he then was, we know on this moral question and the moral standing.

“We know Professor JEA Mills of blessed memory, you all would recall vividly when this challenge was thrown, he demonstrated that he respected the sensibility of the Ghanaian people and would uphold the respect for those cultural values”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

