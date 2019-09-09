Residents jubilate over the death of Chief

Some residents of Gomoa Akramang in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have disclosed to Rainbow Radio about their happiness following the death of the Gyeasehene, who was lynched to death by an angry mob on Monday.

According to the residents, Nana Egyiri, popularly known in the community as ‘Osibo, was a notorious land guard who terrorized them until his unfortunate death.

Some of the residents who spoke to Rainbow Radio said the late chief made them slept at unusual hours because of his alleged unlawful activities, which caused fear and panic in the area.

“I am happy he is dead. His death has brought relief to us. When he was alive, we slept at usual hours. It was as if we had a curfew imposed on us. If I should see his ghost now, I will kill it. I am happy he is dead, ” a resident shockingly said.

Another said, ” Osibo was a notorious land guard, he terrorized us and caused fear and panic in this area. I am happy he is dead although I don’t know those who killed him”.

The traditional leader was allegedly lynched to death by an angry mob over a shooting incident, which injured another on Sunday evening.

The angry youth in retaliation stormed the residence of the chief, pounced on him, and allegedly hit him with cement block, pestle, and other offensive weapons.

No arrest has been made so far but the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

