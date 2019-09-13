Resident Evil stuntwoman sues producers after losing arm in motorbike scene

A stuntwoman who lost her arm in a motorbike accident and spent 17 days in a coma while filming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is suing the film’s producers.

Olivia Jackson says she was misled over the insurance cover for her injuries and claims it has only paid out $33,000 (£26,000).

The 38-year-old suffered terrible injuries when she collided with a camera on a mechanical crane that was being driven at her as she rode towards it.

Her lawsuit, filed in California, claims there were “last minute” changes to the stunt in September 2015 that meant the camera was lifted a moment later on the final run.

It says the camera smashed into her forearm with a combined speed of 71mph, “obliterating the bone” as well as “tearing her cheek flesh back leaving her teeth exposed”.

Her left arm had to be amputated and other injuries included brain swelling, punctured lungs, dozens of broken bones and a severed vital neck artery

The lawsuit says Ms Jackson’s spine has become “twisted and deformed” because of the effect of all her injuries.

Source: Skynews

