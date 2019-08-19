Relief for Visitors to CID Headquarters

Visitors to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have now been relieved from climbing a flight of stairs to the high floors of the six-storey building, as an elevator has been inaugurated today, 19th August 2019 by the IGP. Mr. Oppong-Boanuh (Ag.) at a short ceremony.

The CID Headquarters building, which has been in use since the 1990s has been without an elevator for almost three decades. Under the leadership of COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo – Danquah, an elevator has been constructed for the six-storey, with financial support from the National Lottery Authority.

Construction of the CID Headquarters building started in 1979 and was completed in the early 1990’s. Prior to the construction, the staff of the CID Headquarters worked from offices at Accra Central, close to the present Accra Regional Police Headquarters. They later moved to the main Headquarters before moving into the present offices, which shares a compound with the National Police Headquarters.

