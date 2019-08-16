Regulate activities of one-man churches-Group

A group calling itself National Youth For Piece has underscored the need for the regulation of churches owned and managed by individuals.

The group says it would prudent to regulate the activities of these one-man churches as they referred to ensure sanity and discipline and peace in the country.

The group argued that “because some of these one-man churches have no association or regulatory bodies, they do whatever they want without thinking about the outcome.”

“The recent ones were the tribal statements by Prophet Badu Kobi and Prophet Kofi

Oduro which has created tension in the country.

These comments and utterances caused civil war in Rwanda in 1994.

In order not to experience such atrocities in Ghana, the National Youth for Peace is calling on all Ghanaians to condemn such statements and also call for a regulatory body to monitor their movement, the statement said.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE BY NATIONAL YOUTH FOR PEACE

REGULATE ONE MAN CHURCHES IN GHANA

The National Youth for Peace is calling on the Parliament, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religions Affairs and Register General’s Department to set up a regulatory body that will monitor the affairs of churches in the country, especially, the ‘one-man churches’. Most of the one-man churches belong to the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council while others are not members of the council.

Because some of these one-man churches have no association or regulatory bodies, they do whatever they want without thinking about the outcome.

This has created tension and chaos in the recent past.

A typical example was utterances by Rev Ernest Owusu Bempah on the National Chief Imam in the New Year message on 31st December 2018, which created tension in the country.

The recent ones were the tribal statements by Prophet Badu Kobi and Prophet Kofi

Oduro which has created tension in the country.

These comments and utterances caused civil war in Rwanda in 1994.

In order not to experience such atrocities in Ghana, the National Youth for Peace is calling on all Ghanaians to condemn such statements and also call for a regulatory body to monitor their movement.

National Youth for Peace suggests that, henceforth, before anybody would be issued with a license to operate a church, the authority must undertake background checks to ascertain if the person belongs to an association that is regulated by the body. A person does not belong to the association; the person should not be issued with the certificate.

The National Youth for Peace is also calling on all Ghanaians to preach peace as it is one of a priority as a patriotic citizen.

Sign by executive Director

Eric Baffoe Nyarko

National Youth For Pace (0243144518)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

