Recent killings of police officers abuse of their right to life-HRRG

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), has condemned the recent killings and violent attacks on police officers.

A statement issued by the human rights organization described the recent killings as evil, cowardly and abuse of the Fundamental Human Rights of the officers.

“Chapter 5 of 1992 Constitution titled Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms provides for rights such as right to life, economic rights and women’s right.

As an organization that focuses on protecting and promoting the rights of citizens irrespective of their gender, age, race, ethnicity, colour and religious background, we wish to strongly speak against these distasteful acts and violent attacks on the police and call for the enforcement of our laws and the needed

proactive actions and decisions to safeguard the safety of the police in their line of duty.”

The statement further admonished Ghanaians to see police officers as family and protect them so they will also protect us.

“We must hold our police officers in high esteem, appreciate their efforts and criticize constructively where necessary to help them improve policing in Ghana.

This violence against the police is dangerous and a threat to national security and Ghanaians should not stand for it.”

The statement n it’s recommendation called for improved training and resources for our police officers during and after their main training from the police training school.

Below is the full statement

Human Rights Reporters condemns the killings and violent attacks on our Police officers

The recent violence on police officers and the gruesome murder of five gallant men in black is not only cowardly, but also barbaric, evil and abuse of their Fundamental Human Rights.

Chapter 5 of 1992 Constitution titled Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms provides for rights such as right to life, economic rights and women’s right.

As an organization that focuses on protecting and promoting the rights of citizens irrespective of their gender, age, race, ethnicity, colour and religious background, we wish to strongly speak against these distasteful acts and violent attacks on the police and call for the enforcement of our laws and the needed

proactive actions and decisions to safeguard the safety of the police in their line of duty.

The police are first of all citizens of the Republic of Ghana and just like any other citizen, and employees, they are entitled to be protected from any form of harm and threats to their Fundamental Human Rights and

work.

The Ghana Police must be empowered and resourced and emotionally intelligent and professional in the line of duty to avoid such occurrences.

The needed action to deter the future occurrence of such acts must be taken now by government and stakeholders.

Police Officers in Ghana are overstretched, under resourced and in most cases, they are underappreciated despite their efforts to protect lives and property as well as putting the lives in danger in their line of duty.

We must hold our police officers in high esteem, appreciate their efforts and criticize constructively where necessary to help them improve policing in Ghana.

This violence against the police is dangerous and a threat to national security and Ghanaians should not stand for it.

We have seen an alarming increase in violent attacks and murder carried out against our police officers, in the past four weeks.

Five police officers have been killed in the past 30 days, the deadliest in recent times.

July 30, 2019: Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin with the Northern Regional Police Command was shot dead at a police checkpoint on the Tamale-Kumbungu road in the Sagnarigu District.

The officer was shot by masked men in a grey saloon car discharged their weapons after being stopped at the checkpoint.

August 19, 2019: Corporal Bernard Antwi, 37, was attached to Manso Nkwanta Divisional Command in the Ashanti region.

He was found dead after working hours at Manso Abodom in the Amansie West District of the region.

August 20, 2019: General Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare, 35yrs, was attached to the Akyem Swedru Police Station in the Eastern region.

He was found dead at the Dukes fuel filling station Monday dawn while on duty.

His rifle between his thighs while he sat in a chair with bullet wounds to his head, which was slumped backward. Police have not ruled out suicide or that his weapon discharged accidentally while he slept.

August 28, 2019: Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal were with the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

During usual checks on the Buduburam stretch of the Accra-Winneba road, the team flagged a driver of an unregistered vehicle to stop.

The driver set off a chase after refusing to stop. Armed men in the saloon car opened fire, hitting Sgt Micheal Dzamesi in the head.

He took cover in a provision shop close by but collapsed in there and was rushed to the hospital. Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal was also hit in his lower pelvis and the left side of his back, Daily Graphic has reported.

He died at the Police Hospital in Accra where he was receiving emergency care.

Three suspects have been arrested.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and say, these deaths fill our heart with grief and with pain.These deaths are a crime against the nation and citizens.

We recommend improved training and resources for our police officers during and after their main training from the police training school.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), must honour his promise of the measures to protect police officers with the needed logistics.

Contacts:

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Executive Director

0243676813

Wisdom Eli Kojo Hammond

Project Director

055345673

Rashid Provencal Obodai

Acting PR

0268240918

