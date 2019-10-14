Re-register your sim cards or…Minister

SIM cards owners are to re-register their cards from January 2020-June 2020 or lose their numbers.

This announcement came from the Ministry of Communications today Monday.

Addressing the press on Monday, October 14, the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stressed that persons who fail to have their Sim cards re-registered will have their numbers deactivated.

She revealed the re-registration will help subscribers to be properly identified, help track criminals and clamp down on fake identity.

“The ministry has consulted all relevant stakeholders and hereby announces that from 1st January 2020, we will all be required to re-register our sim cards. Any SIM card which is not registered will be deactivated by June 2020.

“We entreat all citizens, residents and visitors to cooperate with us to ensure the success of this exercise for our collective security.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

