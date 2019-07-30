Rainbow Radio presenter awarded for his tremendous work in gospel music





Rainbow Radio’s presenter, Jojo Immanuel- Lawson, has just won another prestigious award for tremendous music.

The award this time is coming from South Africa.

His music releases include albums such as Speak Lord and the new single ” I Nailed you to the Cross” which is blessing people across the world.

Jojo Immanuel-Lawson is a Rainbow Radio Presenter Based in London and anchors the Sunday Evening Show called TTFW from 9pm.

Jojo Immanuel-Lawson is also an international Gospel Singer with Multiple Awards.

Jojo Immanuel-Lawson’s relentless dedication to Rainbow Radio and International Global Outreach and evangelism is truly inspiring.

This is exemplified by times when he has returned from ministering in countries such as Brazil, Switzerland and Portugal and gone straight from the airport to present his show.

His most recent award was indeed presented to him whilst anchoring the live show on Sunday 28th July 2019.

The surprise Award was personally hand delivered to him by the renowned Bishop Johnny Isaacs all the way from SOUTH AFRICA.

The award is called “ LEGACY OF LEADERS AWARD” FOR THE FAITHFULNESS IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD AND LEAVING A SPIRITUAL LEGACY.

You can interact with Jojo Immanuel-Lawson on his website: www.jojoimmanuel-lawson.com

