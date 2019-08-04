Queen mother stripped naked at Berekum

Some angry youth at Berekum in the Bono Region have reportedly stripped the queen mother in the area naked, in an attempt to destool her.

The aggrieved youth reportedly stormed the premises of the queen mother, moved to her bathhouse and forcefully dragged her out despite being naked.

Rainbow Radio’s Mohammed Abdul Razak told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the youth accused the queen mother, Nana Afia Kraa Ababio III, of breaching her oath of office, exhibiting arrogance and disregard to traditional rules.

He said it took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control, as the angry youth attempted assaulting the queen mother.

Residents who thronged the residence to witness the incident saw the nakedness of the queen mother, he noted.

He said, ‘’the angry youth stormed the residence of the queen-mother, went into her bathroom, brought her out naked. Some residents took pictures.’’

Meanwhile, the queen mother has invoked curses on those who took the pictures. She has warned others not to circulate the photos or face the wrath of the gods.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

