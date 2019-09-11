Politics

Pull-him-down-syndrome is deadly-Akpaloo

The Founder and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has asked political parties to stop wishing evil for any ruling government.

The politician who is seeking to defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Ghanaians should be mindful of the fact that the Jubilee House is not only for the ruling NPP but Ghanaians.

He said citizens must not be discriminated against because their parties are not in power.

To him, Ghanaians must unite and develop the nation after an election, however, that is not the case we see in Ghana, because right after an election, opposition parties because to pull the government down so they can assume power.

He stressed I would like to call on Ghanaians to put an end to the ‘pull-him-down’ syndrome and pull their synergies for the development of the country.

That, he said, required a change in attitude and mindset in everything Ghanaians did.

Mr. Akpaloo noted that as individuals and political parties, “we should take initiatives that will inure to the interest of the whole country and stop the pull-him-down-syndrome.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

