Publication about me supporting landguards is nothing but fabricated lies-Millennium City Police Commander

The Kasoa Millennium Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Benjamin Samani says he has received with shock, news publication by the New Crusading Guide Newspaper that he has been slapped with a GHc200 million suit over alleged land guarding activities.

The police commander through a statement issued on Wednesday denied the claims as published by the paper.

A publication by the paper in it’s Wednesday’s edition reported DSP Benjamin Samani, and a self-styled Mankralo, of Gomoa Fetteh Divisional Area, Kwesi Quansah, aka Alhaji Kwasi, and nine others to the Agona Swedru have been sued at the High Court in the Central Region, for allegedly causing damages to their landed properties.

According to the paper, the defendants in the case are: the Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh Stool, Alhaji Kwasi, DSP Benjamin Samani, Kwasi Otoo, Kwame Asamoah, Alhassan Amidu, Salifu, alias Black Rasta, Takyi Ofosu, Abdul Rahman, Mutakuriru Mohammed, Gomoa East District Assembly and Central Regional Lands Commission of Ghana.

The paper says the suit is in connection with DSP Samani (who is the 2nd defendant) and some land-guards’ allegedly supporting the Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh Area (1st defendant) and his cronies to resell the real estate development companies lands to some unsuspecting Ghanaians and organizations at the expense of the real estate developers.

In the Statement of Claim, the real estate companies averred that they legally acquired their lands between 1996 and 1997, through a lease agreement for 99 years from the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh Divisional Stool, Nana Abor Ewusie XIX, and the elders of Gomoa Fetteh Stool who were the allodia owners of the lands at Kasoa Millennium City.

They claimed in the suit that they subsequently registered their lands at the Lands Commission of Ghana and provided the land registration certificates to prove their claim in the writ of summons.

They stated that the Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh Stool with the support of DSP Samani, Kwasi Otoo, Kwame Asamoah, Alhassan Amidu, Salifu, alias Black Rasta, Takyi Ofosu, Abdul Rahman, Mutakuriru Mohammed allegedly demolished the building structures and also resold the said lands they had acquired legally without recourse to the law of registration of lands at the Lands Commission.

The report by the paper further noted that the plaintiffs comprising 21st Century Construction Company, Adom Spinning Company Limited, Gelina Tropical Company Limited, Asmah Production Company Limited, Oba Ahema Company Limited have jointly slapped the eleven (11) defendants with GH¢200,000,000 suit for damages on their landed properties.

The Writ of Summons filed by the counsel of the Plaintiffs, Mr Augustine Gyamfi of Nkrabeah and Associates Law Firm in Accra, is seeking an order directed at the first Defendant, the Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh, from using the police from the Kasoa Millennium City Police District Command to resell their vast lands to unsuspecting Ghanaians.

They are also praying the court to stop Alhaji Kwasi and his associates from using landguards to demolish building structures on their lands.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order of injunction directed at the defendants, agents, assigns, and privies from continuing to make any further move to use the notorious landguards and police officers to rain mayhem on artisans of the real estate developers and those individuals who bought the lands from them at Kasoa-Millennium City and its surrounding communities

The plaintiffs also accused the police, particularly the Station Commander, DSP Samani, and other self-seeking government officials allegedly supporting landguards to brutalize owners of real estate development companies and individual land developers who have legally bought lands from them at the Kasoa-Millennium City and adjoining communities.

However, the police commander has denied the allegations and the publication stating that there was no truth in them.

His statement read: “I, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Samani, says there’s no iota of truth in the said publication and, therefore called all concerned people to treat the story with contempt.”

It is the case of the police commander that “the one making the allegation against me is one KOFI Asmah who is said to be the owner of 21st Century Estate developing company, who on several occasions refused to give in to his malicious move, he has resorted to tarnish my image by linking me to one Kwesi Alhaji ,who I have no dealings with.

I wish also to state categorically that just Monday he” Kofi Astmah” sent one of his workers by name Kofi Nkrumah, to me at my office to beg me and back him and the wife in their dealings by supporting them in whatever they do, in the presence of my crime officer ASP innocent Abgbanyo.”

He added: “I have audio recordings to that and wish to call on all meaning people to disregard the said publication.

This modus operandi he uses for transfer of officers, in fact within 6years I am the 5th officer and he vowed to remove me from here. I want the police administration to have nose-diving investigation as there are too interferences from Kofi Asmah.

Meanwhile, my doors are opened to anyone who wishes to delve into the issue,” he concluded.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

