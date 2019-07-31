Public Officials who abuse public funds must be severely punished-Auditor-General

Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo has stressed on the need for the enforcement of the rules on situations of abuse of public funds and non-performance.

Speaking at a stakeholder roundtable on revolutionizing infrastructure investments in Ghana at the Coconut Grove Hotel, Accra, the Auditor-General said there should be consequences for people who abuse public funds or abuse their office.

The event was organized by the Ghana Anti_Curruption Coalition and CoST.

Daniel Domelovo said in order to maintain fiscal discipline, persons must be punished for causing financial loss to the state.

He bemoaned the situation where contingencies are created in all budget of state institutions without proper evidence or proof to can them.

He said when some officials are challenged to provide proof of why the contingencies were utilized, they have nothing to show for it.

He indicated that these are some of the challenges because of poor project management, thus the bottom line is indiscipline.

He underscored the need us to take a second look at contract management where projects awarded should be followed until they are executed.

To him, public officials must hold themselves accountable and desist from stealing from the public purse.

He further noted infrastructure projects are not solely developed based on needs but rather for political reasons.

He said it would be prudent politically for a leader to engage the people when planning developmental projects that are needed to protect the public purse and prevent mismanagement, indisciplined and abuse of funds.

Also speaking at the same platform, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Subin, Hon Eugene Antwi Boakye said The Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo earlier this year expressed his disappointment at what he described as the decline in the quality of work undertaken by all kinds of Ghanaian professionals.

According to him, the standards in professions such as accounting, auditing, engineering and vocations such as tailoring and dressmaking have fallen low to the extent that Ghanaians prefer the services of expatriate professional workers.

He explained that the ‘fundamental’ problem of Ghanaians as it stands now is a lack of discipline.

“The quality of engineering hasn’t improved, the quality of almost everything is going down with more professions. Today, people want to put up a structure and they don’t want a Ghanaian, they are looking for someone else. There is something fundamentally wrong and that thing for me, is lack of discipline,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Eugene Antwi Boakye said the key hindrance to infrastructural improvement in the country is finance.

He said although planning, maintenance of such infrastructure play a role, the most significant constraint is funding.

The country’s capacity to fully absorb and benefit from increased investments and technologies depends on a great deal of availability, quality, and efficiency of the more basic form of infrastructure.

Ghana he noted could address its infrastructure challenges in three practical ways and these to; painstakingly identify the priority infrastructure projects, explore ways to improve the operation of markets across our infrastructure and the need to find ways to engage the private sector to play a more significant role in addressing the challenge.

He commended the organizers for organizing the vent indicating there was the need to deal with always discusses issues such as infrastructure financing.