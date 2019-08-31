Protection of child rights cannot be compromised-Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Morrison also on has assured Ghanaians government will ensure that children are well protected.

She made the remarks at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the implementation of the law on child protection since 1979.

According to her, the government will put in resources and policies to ensure the rights of children are protected.

She encouraged parents to take responsibility for their wards, provide them with their basic needs and take advantage of the free senior high school policy initiated y government.

She bemoaned the neglect of children by their parents especially children with special needs.

This, she noted was not the best and recounted situations where some parents bury their children on grounds that there were evil due to their disabilities.

Parents she noted must show their children love, care, and support.

The Minister also urged children to be respectful and avoid vices that could hinder their growth and progress.

Speaking at the same event, the Acting Director, Department of Children at the Gender Ministry, Mrs. Florence Ayisi Quartey said successive governments have done their best in protecting the rights of children.

She further noted that there was a lot being done to help protect the rights of children in areas such as education through the implementation of free universal education and good healthcare.

She was however quick to add that despite efforts to help protect children, there were still children who were abused and do not get justice.

When children are given the best of care and support, they will grow to be responsible adults, she stressed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

