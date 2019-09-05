Prosecute me over illegal rosewood trade or face me in court for defamation-Apaak to Sir John

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has challenged Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (popularly known as Sir John), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Forestry Commission I prosecute if he has any evidence to show he (Dr. Apaak) is engaged in the illegal rosewood trade.

The MP who has led campaigns against the illegal rosewood trade expressed shock at claims he was involved in something he has campaigned against.

He has therefore challenged Sir John to immediately prosecute him if the Commission has any evidence to support their allegation.

Dr. Apaak has also sued Sir John for defamation so he provides evidence in court.

“I will not be intimidated or cowed in my efforts to save the woodland savannah ecological forest, ” he said.

The legislator in August this year petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor demanding the prosecution of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Forestry Commission officials.

Dr. Clement Apaak says all those cited in the Environmental Investigative Agency (EIA) investigative report for taking bribes to facilitate illegal rosewood export, should be brought to book.

A report by the Washington-based Agency claimed that powerful Chinese and Ghanaian traffickers are still harvesting and shipping rosewood out of the country.

This the group said is done through “the help of ruling party members and complicity at all levels of government” despite a government ban.

“They have established an institutionalized scheme, fueled by bribes, to mask the illegal harvest, transport, export, and CITES [Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species]- licensing of the timber,” the report said.

The MP said it was worrying that one of the most influential Ghanaian traffickers who spoke to the EIA undercover investigator alleged that some seized “containers were about to be auctioned to him thanks to his [political] connections”.

“Clearly, the rule of law has been thrown to the dogs in this country. The lives of Ghanaians are being undermined and the environment is being desecrated just because a political party needs to help its members to make money.”

Mr. Apaak said he is using the EIA report as well as the video in which the traffickers mentioned the names of the FC officials involved in the trade were attached to it as evidence to his petition to Mr. Amidu.

Read below his full post on the allegation

Rosewood Diaries – Folks ask Sir John why they have not arrested and prosecuted me if I was ever involved in the criminal, illegal rosewood trade?

How could I ever be engaged in this illegally?

Why have they not arrested and prosecuted me?

Be assured I will sue Sir John for defamation. He must provide evidence to back his allegations in Court.

I will not be intimidated or cowed in my efforts to save the woodland savannah ecological forest.

The fight continues unabated!

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P, Builsa South

