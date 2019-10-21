‘Promising people jobs through sex but failing to grant them is unlawful’-Lawyer

A private legal practitioner, lawyer Osei Junior has said sexual harassment could be tackled as a criminal and a civil case.

Sexual harassment he explained is against our criminal law and and a punishable offence.

He said it does not only apply to women but men as well.

The lawyer said it is improper to sexually assault people, and when they should report, the offender will be arrested and prosecuted.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that one does not commit the offence of sexual assault by having sex but also commits the same crime if he or she touches someone sexually.

Clarifying on the civil aspect, lawyer Osei Junior said the term is usually about sexual harassment which usually operates at the workplace or in our schools.

The sexual harassment he noted could be comments made by the offender, including asking sexually suggestive questions.

He added it is still an offence to demand sex before granting someone favour even without sleeping with the person.

The gathering of evidence to support cases of sexual harassment has been a major challenge.

”With sexual assault, you have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt”.

He said with evidence, any victim could sue a company and the boss for sexual harassment with compensation.

When asked if an individual could seek legal action against someone for failing to fulfil the promise to give him or a job after sleeping with him or her, he said they are two schools of thoughts on this.

The first school of thought he said believes so far as consent came in, there is no case whereas the second group are of the view that so far as a promise was used to induce the person to have sex, there could be an opportunity to fight in court.

”When there is consent, then there is complication…If the consent was induced by a promise or a favour and the promise or favour is not given, then the consent is withdrawn.”

However, this is not well grounded in law, he explained further.

”The bottom line is that you are not even supposed to make that promise in the first place. You will not be left off the hook when you sexually harass someone by promising him or her a favour and induce their consent but fail to grant that favour,” he noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

