Prof. Gyampo, Butakor interdicted over sex for grades documentary

The University of Ghana has interdicted two of its lecturers who were captured in the recent Sex For Grade’s documentary.

The university says the two lecturers, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Butakor would be hauled before the University’s Anti Sexual Harassment Committee to assist with internal investigations.

“The Business and Executive Committee of the University has taken a decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers featured in the documentary to allow for further investigations into the matter. In line with University regulations, the two will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary.”, a statement from the university noted.

The two lecturers we’re captured in the latest expose by BBC African Eye.

Prof. Gyampo had threatened to sue the media firm saying the allegations made against him were unfounded and did not represent the intended purpose.

