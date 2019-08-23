Prof. Avorke’s apology to Opoku Prempeh shocking-Ave Nsor

Senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Avea Nsor has expressed disappoint in the former UEW Vice Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avorke for rendering an apology to Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh despite what he did to him.

A six-member delegation led by Prof. Mawutor Avorke, former Vice Chancellor of UEW on Thursday paid a visit to the Hon. Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at his office.

The delegation apologised unreservedly to the Hon. Minister first for sabotaging and undermining the process of the resolution of the impasse at the university and secondly for their conduct in physically seeking to install themselves backs in office at the university some time ago. They further sought to present a petition on issues of concern to them to the Hon. Minister for his attention.

Receiving the petition, the Hon. Minister stated that the new university council was in the process of being constituted, and that the petition will be passed on to that council for its consideration once it is inaugurated, as university councils are responsible for the governance of their institutions.

The Hon. Minister further reiterated his commitment to public service devoid of personal sentiments or interests in the discharge of his duties.

But reacting to the issue on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lecturer said he was shocked and disappointed.

He told the host the action by the former boss of the school has ended his career as Vice Chancellor, and a betrayal to those whop stood behind him when the brouhaha started.

In a similar reaction on Facebook, the senior lecturer said: ‘’When I saw the picture below on social media, I was extremely shaken but not surprised. Shaken because the man standing between Prof Avoke and his position as VC now is not the Rt Rev Prof Broni; it’s Dr Opoku Prempeh , the Minister of Education. He convinced the President Akuffo-Addo to attend the now infamous induction against legal advice; he has failed to tell the President that you have been cleared by EOCO and the BNI and that Afenyo was misled to help Broni become; he called you a trespasser only a few weeks ago.

But I am not surprised because that is the man Avoke; humble, tolerant, honest and all embracing; I am not surprised he apologized to the Minister.

But let me assure the exceptionally tolerant Prof, that this move is a bad one and that is the END OF YOUR CAREER AS VICE-CHANCELLOR.

But most importantly your move will see many more staff sacked, suspended, transferred, promotions refused etc. Broni has already started distributing query letters to several staff. Soon the kangaroo committees will start again.

Thank you Professor but sorry it will NOT work as you think. The Minister’s mind is made. After three years of real TORTURE for you and perceived supporters what you just did is bad news. I am sorry but is the truth.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

