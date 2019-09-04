Prez terminates appointment of NYA boss & two deputies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointments of the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and his two deputies.

The acting CEO, Mr

Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri and his two acting deputies, Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng

and Mr Bright Acheampong, were relieved of their duties on Tuesday, September

3, 2019.

The dismissals were communicated through three separate letters signed

by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

The Minister firther directed them to hand over to the Director of

Technical Projects at the NYA, Mr Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

“I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has

terminiated your appointment. You are directed to hand-over your office to Mr.

Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and

proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under relevant

law,” the letters read.

“Please ensure that, you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority not later than close of business on Wednesday, 4th September 2019,” it added.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

