A.B. Adjei, CEO of Public Procurement Authority (PPA).
General News

Prez refer allegations of corruption against PPA boss to SP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has referred the allegations of corruption leveled against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. AB Adjei to the Special Prosecutor.

This follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, tilted ‘Contracts for Sale’.

He has also been suspended from his post and a directive has been forwarded to the Board of PPA to have him hand over to his Deputy CEO, Frank Mante.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin.

The president also referred the case of conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate.

‘’President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their proper action,’’ the statement added. Mr. Adjei, per Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest piece, ‘Contracts for Sale, was said to have established his own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited incorporated in June 2017 which has won some government contracts through restrictive tendering.

In the 46-minute video, it also emerged that the company was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

