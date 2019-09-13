Prez directs suspension of HRMIS for GES staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that the use of the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) platform, to administer the payroll of the Ghana Education Service (GES) should be suspended.

A statement signed by his Executive Secretary Asante Bediatuo also directed that the IPPD 2 should be reverted to in administering the GES payroll pending the resolution of all HRMIS issues related to the GES.

The directive which was dated September 12 and addressed to the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta said the directive from the President has also indicated that the suspension will be in force until such a time that all issues relating to its use are resolved.

The directive is coming following situations by some teacher unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

Members of NAGRAT together with the Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT) are currently on strike over the newly introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) acquired by the Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed promotions among others.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

