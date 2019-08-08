Prez declares Monday a holiday

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, August 12 as a public holiday to be observed throughout the country.

A statement from the Interior Ministry and signed by the Minister Ambrose Dery, said the declaration was done because the ‘Eid-uk-Adha’, which is celebrated by Muslims, falls on Sunday.

It read: ‘’The general public is hereby reminded that Sunday 11th August, 2019 which marks ‘Eid-ul-Adha’, is a statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 11th August, 2019 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I), declared Monday 12th August, 2019 as an additional Public Holiday to be observed as such throughout the country.’’

Eid al-Adha, also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

