Prez assents to new illegal mining law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the new illegal mining law, which pegs sentences for offenders between 15 to 25 years.

The Amended Act, he says, came before him on Monday 19th of August 2019 and he has accented it.

Addressing members of the Council of State at the second meeting of the Council with the President for the year 2019 at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the amendment of the mining law has heightened considerably the penalties for those who engage in illegal mining in the country.

“We are talking about minimum sentences of fifteen (15) years, maximum twenty five (25) years. We have also increased the punishment for foreigners who intervene illegally in this industry. We have had to take away some of the discretion of the Judges largely because with the greatest of respect, they are not cooperating on these matters” the President said.

The president further indicated that” people are caught, fragrant act, they are taken to Court, granted bail, and at the end of the day they disappear”. “We thought it was important to take away the discretion from the Judges. It is unfortunate that that should be so because all of us should be able to trust the Judges also to do their bid in stamping out crime in our society it that hasn’t turned out to be the case. So this is another step that we have taken against this fight against Galamsey”.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

