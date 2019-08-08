President Akufo-Addo Leaves For Angola On 2-Day Official Visit

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday, 8th August, 2019, for 2-day official visit to the Republic of Angola, at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The visit, the first by a Ghanaian President, is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Angola, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart, and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Energy, Hon. John Peter Amewu; the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, MP; Deputy Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, 9th August, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

