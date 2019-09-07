General News

President Akufo-Addo Consoles Zimbabwe On Robert Mugabe’s Death

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended his sincere condolences to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and to the family of the 1st President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Robert Mugabe, who passed away on Friday, 6th September, 2019.

In a letter to President Emerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, President Akufo-Addo stated that “Robert Mugabe will be remembered, above all, for his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa from imperialism, colonialism and racist rule. His dedication to the cause of Pan-Africanism is fully acknowledged.”

The President added that “through his marriage to the late Sarah “Sally” Francesca Hayfron, his first wife, the Ghanaian people have always considered him, and, indeed, all other Zimbabweans, as our in-laws. Ghana, therefore, shares in the grief and loss of the Zimbabwean people, as we mourn his demise. He will be sorely missed.”

