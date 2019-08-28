Presidency now an organized crime agency-NDC reacts to ‘Donkomi’

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is unsurprisingly scandalized by the “chilling revelations contained” in the latest ‘Donkomi’ (Contracts for Sale) expose by Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The NDC says the expose shows how pervasive and deep-seated corruption has been under the Akufo-Addo government.

The party also argues that the expose reveals, how officials of the government have allegedly turned the whole government apparatus into an organized crime agency for the sole purpose of looting and milking the state dry without any shame or conscience.

At it, Moment of Truth Series’, National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said it would be important for the probe into the matter must go beyond the former CEO of the Public Procurements Authority (PPA), Mr. A.B Adjei and his “fraudulent Talent Discovery Company, who are being used as a smokescreen to conceal a whole syndicate of organized crime in the high echelons of this government”.

He said the company in question, has over the last two years awarded contracts which emanated from various industries, agencies, departments including the Education, Housing, Roads and Highways Ministries.

He said the expose also revealed how state institutions threw the national interest to the dogs and kept shortlisting awards and contracts to TDL under the restricted tender.

Sammy Gyamfi slammed government accusing it of failing to address the socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.

” This perhaps explains why Akufo-Addo government has failed woefully to deliver any significant infrastructural developments in the country despite being the most resourced government in Ghana’s history.”

He added that corruption has become attractive under the president because he has “normalised the practice of corruption”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

