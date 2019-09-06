PPP’s chief scribe takes Netherlands’ Ambassador to the cleaners over corruption comments

General Secretary of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Murtala Mohammed, has taken the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, to the cleaners over his call on Ghana to pursue an agenda of Ghana Beyond Corruption.

The outspoken chief scribe of the party said the call by the Ambassador was not only preposterous but the man who made the call had no moral right to do so.

The Netherlands’ Ambassador to Ghana tasked the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) to pursue a “Ghana beyond corruption” agenda as government has officially launched its ‘Ghana beyond aid’ policy.

Speaking at GII’s 20th Anniversary at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Ron Strikker, suggested that the country will be better off without corruption which swallows millions of aid, loans and grants

However, the PPP’s executive member has slammed him saying the aide they give to Africa comes with strings attached and all these strings fall under corruption, hence he has no basis to make the call.

“If you think we’re all dump in Africa, kindly think again. We are not. We know the aid you give to Africa is to tire our hands in exchange for bad deals or contract at the expense of the masses. Go and scrutinize all the deals our leaders have signed with you and tell me which one of them your government will accept in your country. Who benefit from the corruption? It’s your government and the few greedy politicians in Africa. I don’t blame you 👈 but US.”

Meanwhile, he has underscored the need for Ghanaians to eschew corruption.

“Don’t get it twisted, I know one of our bane is corruption. We need to eschew it at all cost. My point is, the Ambassador is speaking for his interest and the interest of his country. We should not support it. It’s Ghana and Africa beyond aid since the days of yore. We must all strive to achieve that. Let’s criticize the government to get it right. Not allow some neocolonialist to divert our forward match.”

Read Below his full post

EUROPE BEYOND RACISM RATHER💁‍♂️💁‍♂️💁‍♂️

This commentary by the ambassador of Netherlands is preposterous to say the list. Imperialist cum colonial bigots should not lecture us on corruption in our country when their very EXISTENCE is an epitome of corruption in itself. How can you continue to milk Africa and still have the guts to lecture us about corruption. Where your foreparents not the ones who killed Lumumba? Where you not the same people who called Mandela a terrorist?

If you think we’re all dump in Africa, kindly think again. We are not. We know the aid you give to Africa is to tire our hands in exchange for bad deals or contract at the expense of the masses. Go and scrutinize all the deals our leaders have signed with you and tell me which one of them your government will accept in your country. Who benefit from the corruption? It’s your government and the few greedy politicians in Africa. I don’t blame you 👈 but US.

Corruption is everywhere. Just last month, the UK set up a committee to look into a financial malfeasance of an 86billion pounds railway project. So because of that committee the UK should drop Brexit wahala🤷‍♂️? Massa concentrate on changing your racist behavior and leave us alone. Perhaps Europe should consider ‘Europe Beyond Racism”! Yabremo💁‍♂️

Last month I heard one of IMF country directors suggesting that Ghana may end a HIPC country. Nonsense! So what!!? We should come back to IMF? No way! They’re gone forever. I hope this government and subsequent governments will stay the cost. Stay far from us Babylon 💪💪💪. We prefer our corruption to your looting. Enough of your stealing and cheating.

The intriguing aspect of all of this is the fact that, a revolutionary party or pro Nkrumaist are the ones propagating this neo colonists thoughts and propaganda. Anyway I already have my doubts if the NDC is a true socialist organisation. Elitists and Lawyers organization like that cannot convince me to be socialist. I have nothing to say to you but to re-echo the says of a Comrade “Socialist is not Chinese Labour”… LordHamah…2016.

Don’t get it twisted, I know one of our bane is corruption. We need to eschew it at all cost. My point is, the Ambassador is speaking for his interest and the interest of his country. We should not support it. It’s Ghana and Africa beyond aid since the days of yore. We must all strive to achieve that. Let’s criticize the government to get it right. Not allow some neocolonialist to divert our forward match.

#alutacontinua

#therevolutionisstillalive

#Ghanabeyondaid💪💪💪

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

