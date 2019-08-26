PPA rot beyond suspended CEO, all others must be punished after probe-Anyidoho

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho says the decision by the president to refer the Public Procurement Authority’s CEO ‘Contracts for Sale’ expose to the Special Prosecutor and CHRAJ was the best way to go.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said that was the only option available to the president.

He said, ‘’he [President] cannot do anything about it. He had no other option than to refer the case to the SP and CHRAJ.

He noted the president cannot be blamed for the actions of the suspended CEO but for him to direct the two bodies to investigate the matter was the best.

To him, heads must roll at PPA following the expose from Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The suspended CEO, Mr. A.B Adjei per the investigation established his own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited, incorporated in June 2017, which won government contracts through restrictive tendering.

Koku Anyidoho said for the journalist to come out with the expose following a hint he received exposes the failure to do statutory audit of the company.

He has therefore underscored the need to deal with the matter in a manner that will ensure that all persons involved are dealt with.

He indicated the issue goes beyond the PPA suspended CEO, the authority and has become a national scandal that must be dealt with because the image of Ghana has been tainted.

‘’After the investigations, heads must roll. All persons responsible must be dealt with,’’ he said.

He was explaining to a viral story that captured him saying the president should not be blamed for the issue.

He said, for general corruption, we all know that things are not going well. However, I said let us not unjustifiably condemn the president in relation to this PPA matter.

‘’As for corruption, we all know that this administration has failed. But in respect to the PPA matter, the question was are you comfortable with the steps the president has taken and as for that one I say yes, that was the only option available to him,’’ he concluded.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

