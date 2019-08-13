Policies by gov’t transforming the lives of Ghanaian youth-Deputy NYA CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Youth Authority (NYA), Bright Kwabena Acheampong, has underscored the need for stakeholders to partner government to initiate programmes to transform the lives of youth, especially marginalized.



He indicated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has developed a clear vision to create the necessary political commitment to help transform the lives of the youth.



He was speaking on the relevance of the International Youth Day, which is celebrated globally on August 12.



12 August was first designated International Youth Day by the UN General Assembly in 1999 and serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.



Mr. Kwabena Acheampong said the government needed to put in measures in addressing the problems facing Ghanaian youth in partnership with non-state actors,



The current administration he stressed has done enough to address challenges confronting the Ghanaian youth.



The UN in a message urged member States to organize activities that focus on meaningful dialogue and engagement with the youth, fostering mutual partnerships and relationships amongst them and promoting their involvement in the development process of their country.



In view of that, the NYA organised youth activities and programmes in all the 16 regions.



The celebration was held from 6-9 August 2019 and was hinged on the theme, which highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth including efforts by the youth themselves.



Ghana he explained hinged its theme on the role of the young person in contributing to the quality of education in Ghana.



The Deputy said about 78 youth parliaments have been formed and at the celebration, they debated, made resolutions that were handed over to the regional directorates.



‘’There were youth parliamentary sittings in each region on the local rendition of the global theme with Regional Directors of Education on hand to make presentations pertaining to the theme and a National Youth Parliamentary sitting at the national forum,’’ he said.

Other key activities planned for this year were voluntary work camps, youth local exchange programmes, mindset/attitudinal change campaign on the need for “A Ghana First Agenda”.



He said the International Youth Day 2019 will examine how government, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organizations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The climax of the event will be held on the 14th of August in lieu of Eid-ul-Adha celebration, which was a statutory public holiday.

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to grace the national celebrations scheduled to come off at Mampong in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region under the sub-theme “The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana” coming on the heels of the global theme “Transforming Education”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

