Police to announce special numbers to help capture evidence of personnel misconduct

As part of measures to mitigate the issue of traffic police misconduct and possibly putting an end to it, the Inspector General, James Oppong-Boanuh has launched some new strategies.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications ACP David Eklu said several special phone numbers will be released to the public to serve as a platform for individuals to send videos, pictures or any form of evidence, showing police misconduct.

The police have been widely criticised for their misconduct and unprofessionalism on the road including the acceptance of bribes, unwarranted detainment of drivers and the use of inappropriate language.

The IGP says these issues would be a thing of the past because police officers found guilty of engaging in such unprofessional conducts would be punished.

The statement said ”police officers found guilty of engaging in unscrupulous behaviour by virtue of any messages sent to the announced numbers, will be “expeditiously dealt with” and held accountable for their inappropriate actions.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

