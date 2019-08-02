Police retrieve skeletons suspected to be that of 3 missing Takoradi girls

The Police has retrieved some skeletons believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls Graphic Online has gathered.

The skeletons were retrieved Friday night from a septic tank linked to the house of one of the accused persons in the case, Samuel Udoetek-Mills reports Graphic Online’s Western Regional Correspondent, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports.

The police through their investigations got the information that the girls were allegedly buried in the septic tank behind the accused person’s house at Kasaworodo in Takoradi.

Subsequently, police officers from Accra stormed the Kasaworodo house of the accused person, cordoned off the area at about 5:30pm on Friday Graphic Online understands, and with the help of the Prisons Service, they started emptying the septic tank.

By 8pm, the officers found the skeletons suspected to be that of the missings girls and moved away from the scene.

According to Graphic Online’s reporter in the area, Dotsey Koblah Akorbortu, the family members of the girls who got wind of the operation moved swiftly to Accra and by 9:30pm they passed Cape Coast on their way to Accra.

Source: Graphic Online

