Police ready to grant families of Tadi girls request to have another DNA-PRO
Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Police Service, ACP David
Eklu has disclosed the request by families of the kidnapped Takoradi girls who
were confirmed dead after the DNA test to have a private would be granted.
Speaking
on Accra based Starr FM, Director General of Police Public Affairs ACP David
Eklu assured that the concerns of the families will be addressed.
“They can conduct their own independent investigation to either confirm
or come out with some finding so with that one we do not have any problem with
it. We are not going to make any public announcement, we will agree with the
families because these are very emotionally or touchy issues which we will have
to handle with care so my advice is that let us be measured in the way we speak
about these things because we still have work to do to ensure that we get
justice for prosecution.”
The families have rejected the DNA results saying they would not accept the confirmation that their daughters were dead.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal