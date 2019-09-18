Police ready to grant families of Tadi girls request to have another DNA-PRO

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Police Service, ACP David

Eklu has disclosed the request by families of the kidnapped Takoradi girls who

were confirmed dead after the DNA test to have a private would be granted.

Speaking

on Accra based Starr FM, Director General of Police Public Affairs ACP David

Eklu assured that the concerns of the families will be addressed.

“They can conduct their own independent investigation to either confirm

or come out with some finding so with that one we do not have any problem with

it. We are not going to make any public announcement, we will agree with the

families because these are very emotionally or touchy issues which we will have

to handle with care so my advice is that let us be measured in the way we speak

about these things because we still have work to do to ensure that we get

justice for prosecution.”

The families have rejected the DNA results saying they would not accept the confirmation that their daughters were dead.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

