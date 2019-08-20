Police adopting new technologies to combat the increasing rate in crime-Oppong-Boanuh

The Acting Inspector General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has said the slight increase in criminal activities this year does not mean the police have relented in its efforts in maintaining law and order.

He said the slight increase does not also mean the police was not patrolling enough nor is because they were not detecting enough but ‘’we have now in place a better monitoring and reporting systems where we capture almost everything that happens. That is why we have a slight increase’’.

According to him, the police is piloting the case tracking system to help them follow up on criminal activities.

The system he noted was not being managed by the police alone but other institutions including the judiciary and prisons were all involved.

He said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is one of the most important directorates in the police service.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh the police can do all the patrols and all the all the other police duties but there is no society without crimes whether they are minor or serious.

He stressed on the point that the most important thing to do is t6o investigate when the crime is detected to bring offenders to book, ‘’and therefore, we can only ignore the CID at our own peril’’.

‘’I must say that the CID is doing very very well,’’ he said.

He was speaking at commissioning of an elevator at the police headquarters on Monday.

He stressed on the need for the police to use modern techniques in combating crime.

He also commended the CID boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The elevator was installed with financial support from the National Lottery Authority

The CID Headquarters building, which has been in use since the 1990s has been without an elevator for almost three decades.

COP Addo-Danquah commended the NLA for the support.

She said there were plans by her outfit to give the CID a facelift.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

