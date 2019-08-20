Police Administration must elect IGP from top three senior officers-Lecturer

A lecturer at the Ghana Telecom University College and political scientist, Osei Piesie-Anto, has suggested an election by the Police Administration to elect its Inspector General of Police.

The lecturer is of the view that to prevent undue political inference from the appointing authority, the Police Administration must to be made to introduce an electoral system supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow police officers across the 16 regions of Ghana, elect from among three top seniors in the service to serve as IGP.

Delivering an address at a thanksgiving service held in his honour IGP Mr. David Asante-Apeatu [Rtd] admonished senior officers of the police service not to over lobby for the position.

He expressed confidence that there were competent and reliable men and women who could take over how his place as IGP but stressed the need for these men and women not to over lobby.



“I can say the President has the finest array of people to choose from to become the IGP in the Ghana Police Service. Indeed, I can see many of you here becoming IGPs while I am still alive. What I will humbly is not to advice, however, is not to out-manoeuvre and over-lobby for it. You will certainly retire from the service. Don’t strive to achieve this aim at all cost at the expense of the decades of friendship that you have built for what is written is written and it shall come to pass.”

Mr. Asante-Apeatu had his retirement extended to serve as IGP following his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, the lecturer says the situation where retired polices officer are asked to take over as IGPs when there were equally competent officers for the job was not only worrying but a breeding ground for political manipulation.

He was emphatic the individuals usually serves in the interest of the appointing authority and not the state.

He said the trend was not limited to the IGP position but also across all state institutions, a situation he said leads to pervasion.

When asked if he held the same view with those who have called for the election of an IGP he said, ‘’I totally agree with these opinions. The Police Council can select three senior most officers and present the names to the EC. The EC will then establish polling stations at every police station in this country and then they [police personnel] will vote to select their own head. It is as simple as that. The elected IGP should be given a four-year term. If the individual serves well, his tenure could be extended. When we do this, the person will serve the state and not the ruling government.’’

Aside from these benefits, the police will courageous enough to arrest appointees of government should they violate any of our laws.

He stated that for peace to prevail in the country, the Constitution needed some reforms on the appointment of heads of the security service and other agencies in the country.

He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) is the most senior Police Officer in Ghana. The President of Ghana acting in consultation with the Council of State appoints the IGP.

The IGP is the head of the Police service and is responsible for the operational control and the administration of the Police Service.

The IGP is a member of the Police Council. The first Ghanaian Police Commissioner, E. R. T. Madjitey was appointed to head the service on October 9, 1958.

Two deputies as well as nine directors and a Chief Staff Officer aid the IGP.

Retired IGP David Asante-Apeatu was appointed the 22nd IGP in August 2017 and was asked to proceed on leave barely two weeks to his retirement.

His deputy, James Oppong-Boanuh was appointed in acting capacity.

