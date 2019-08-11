[PHOTOS]: Atta-Mills Institute celebrates Eid with Muslims in Ho

Koku Anyidoho and Dr. Archibald Letsa (middle), Volta Regional Minister

The Atta-Mills Institute has joined Muslims at the Police Depot Park in Ho, to the mark this year’s Eid.

Founder & CEO Of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, was present at the occasion.

For the records, Samuel Koku Anyidoho hails from Tanyigbe in the Ho Central Constituency of the Volta Region.

Koku Anyidoho and Hon. Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central



He encouraged Muslims to pray for peace, love, unity and mindset transformation in order for Ghana to progress along a united front.

Koku Anyidoho and some leaders of the Ho Zongo Community

He further admonished Muslim youth to be moderate in their celebration to ensure an incident free and an accident-free celebration.

He exchanged pleasantries with government officials including the Volta Regional Minister Mr. Archibald Letsa and Muslim clerics who attended the prayers.

Eid ul-Adha is the “festival of sacrifice,” Eid ul-Adha or Eidul Azha coincides with the completion of the annual holy pilgrimage, Haj, and sees Muslims commemorating the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah and the subsequent turn of events. Muslims of Muslims will offer Eid prayers, sacrifice livestock, visit relatives, and relish sumptuous dishes besides dressing up for the occasion.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

