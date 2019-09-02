Business

Petroleum Products increased

Petroleum products have been increased effective today (Monday).

This, follows a directive from National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to start applying revised Energy Sector Levies.

The NPA’s directive is as announced in the Supplementary Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah.

Based on the revision petrol would witness a ¢0.20 adjustment, while Diesel would also attract ¢0.20 jump in price per litre.

The increase is as a result of the Road Fund Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, as well as the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy increased up 20 per cent.

Per this development, the percentage of levies on various price build up on each product would go up.

From the increment above, the litre of petrol is now expected to be sold at around ¢5.39 for both petrol and diesel and 4.5-litre gallon should be selling at around ¢24.25.

A kilogram of LPG is expected to also go up by ¢0.08.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

