Persons trivializing the foiled coup plot must be condemned-Gov’t

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has asked Ghanaians to stop glorifying persons claiming that the alleged plot of a coup was only a diversionary tactic by the government.

Speaking to Kwame Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm the Deputy Minister said we must condemn those joking with this security situation, and encourage them to be serious.

‘’We don’t have to joke with this serious situation. I have been told some security analysts have rubbished the incident on grounds that the weapons retrieved cannot be used for a coup. It is unfortunate’’ he said.

Pius Enam Hadzide said there is no available proof to support claims that one would need sophisticated weapons to carry out a coup.

Recounting some coup plots and assassinations on some past presidents, he referred to John F. Kennedy of the United States, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana to buttress his point.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to ignore persona trivializing the issue.

On the claims that the government was using this incident to divert attention from their scandals as States by the lawyer for the suspects, he said it makes no political sense for a serious government like that of Nana Addo to so so.

He asked the latter to use the court to make his defense and stop being petty.

“The judge presiding over the matter is not on the radio, he should go to court and defend his clients instead of using the radio to make these claims.”

Three persons were arrested on Friday in joint police and military operation over a plot to destabilize the country.

Among the suspects are a local weapons manufacturer and a medical doctor.

The three have been accused of using the hospital to produce improvised explosive devices and other weapons.

Other items retrieved were smoke grenades, pistols, ammunition for automatic firearms, and computer equipment, Nkrumah said. The conspirators also obtained chemicals from a teaching hospital to be mixed with gun powder and other items for their operations, Ghana alleges.

The suspects — Ezor Kafui, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu — reached out to military personnel and “talked them into hatching and executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purpose of taking over the reins of government,” Nkrumah said

