PDS Suspension: Jobs, Salaries safe-Gov’t

The Minister of Information, Oppong Nkrumah has said the suspension of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession agreement will not have any negative impact on salaries and job security.

He indicated that workers would not be negatively affected as efforts were underway to get workers and their July salaries.

“[We have had discussions about]The status of the workers during this period of the inquiry. My understanding is that a conclusion will be brought to the matter during this week that we have entered but the important thing is that salaries and jobs will not be hampered.”

The Public Utilities Workers Union had raised concerns about their job security following the suspension of the concession between PDS and government of Ghana.

But the Minister says workers would not be affected.

The Electrical Company of Ghana (ECG) has temporarily assumed operations as Ghana’s power distribution company after Power Distribution Service’s (PDS) concession agreement was suspended.

The Energy Commission released a statement announcing its appointment of ECG on an interim basis because the agreement between Ghana and PDS had become “impaired.”

The commission noted in the statement that the demand guarantees submitted by PDS to ECG have been “disavowed.”

