PDS scandal Ghana’s biggest corruption-NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Power Distribution Services (PDS) scandal as the biggest corruption scandal to hit Ghana.

The party’s General; Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah made the assertion at a press conference on Monday.

He said the NDC was demanding that the government “completely abandon the idea of proceeding to engage a proposed restrictive tendering process or any other process for that matter for the selection of a new concessionaire with immediate effect.”

“It is imperative that these urgent actions be taken even as we await the official position of the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on the termination of the PDS concession and the future of the power compact itself,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah said.

He added that the NDC holds the view that any attempt to select another concessionaire will be “tantamount to fetching water with a leaking basket if those who caused this PDS mess are still at post.

He has also suggested that the proposal to resort to a restrictive tendering in the next three months to solve the PDS saga was not a better option.

In his view, the move was very “laughable”.

According to him, the move was a deliberate attempt by the government to “cook” a deal for themselves.”

By: Rashid Obodai Prtovencal

