PDS brouhaha: We’re in full control now-ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has assumed full operational and control of the electricity distribution business in the Southern Zone of Ghana with immediate effect following the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) compact.

Consequently, all activities which were hitherto undertaken by PDS have reverted to ECG, a statement issued to that effect announced.

Meanwhile, the United States of America has regretted the decision.

”Based upon the conclusions of the independent forensic investigation, the U.S. position is that the transfer of operations, maintenance, and management of the Southern Distribution Network to the private concessionaire on March 1, 2019, was valid, and therefore the termination is unwarranted. As such, MCC has confirmed that the $190 million funds granted to Ghana at the March 1 transfer to the 20-year concession from ECG to PDS are no longer available.

The United States underscores the importance of contract sanctity as essential to a conducive investment climate and a pre-condition for inclusive economic growth. In this spirit, the United States has worked with the Government of Ghana since the latter’s July 30 suspension of the concession in the hopes of finding a mutually acceptable solution that respected contract sanctity and the Government of Ghana’s interest in restructuring the concession.

Moving forward, the U.S. Government, through MCC, will continue to implement the Tranche I funds of $308 million with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA). This funding will continue to support important improvements to the infrastructure of Ghana’s southern distribution network, increase reliability and power access to key markets, and advance energy efficiency programs directly benefiting the people of Ghana.

The U.S. Government is a committed partner and has full confidence in MiDA to lead the joint effort to deliver the projects funded through the $308 million remaining under the MCC Ghana Power Compact. The U.S. Government looks forward to continuing to work together with MiDA and the Government of Ghana to implement the remainder of the Power Compact,” the statement said.

Background:

On March 1, 2019, Ghana Power Distribution Services, Ltd. (PDS) assumed operation and management of the staff and assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) under a 20-year concession agreement. Private sector participation is a central reform under MCC’s Ghana Power Compact. This is critical to the long-term sustainability of related infrastructure investments and the financial recovery of the energy sector in Ghana.

The Compact comprised two tranches of funding: $308 million available upon the official start of the current Compact, and a second tranche of $190 million, which was available upon a successfully executed concession agreement, which the United States maintains occurred on March 1, 2019.



TERMINATION OF PRIVATE SECTOR PARTICIPATION TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS BETWEEN ELECTRICITY COMPANY OF GHANA LTD (ECG) AND POWER DISTRIBUTION SERVICES GHANA LTD (PDS)

All stakeholders and customers should therefore engage ECG in their normal business activities which include but are not limited to the following:

• Metering

• Billing

• Distribution of bills • Bill reconciliation

• Revenue collection

• New Service connections

• Disconnections and reconnections

• Faulty meter replacements

• Network faults and repairs

• Network Operations, Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation.

• Complaints and fault reporting to the call centres

• Any other related services

In this regard, all payments in respect of power purchases and other related activities should take place at:

• ECG Regional and District Offices

• ECG existing Customer Service Centres

• ECG licensed vending stations

• ECG operated Cash Points

• ECG authorised Banks

Accordingly, all cheques issued in respect of power purchases and other related activities should be in the sole name of Electricity Company of Ghana Limited.

All assets currently in the name of PDS revert to ECG with immediate effect and will be rebranded in accordance with the decision over the next few weeks.

ECG will continue to provide quality electricity services to our cherished customers and stakeholders.

All enquiries should be directed to ECG Call Centre No. 0302611611 and existing social media handles.

