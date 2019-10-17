Pay attention to unprofessional conduct – POMAB to Commanders, Station Officers.

The Police Management Board (POMAB) has charged Commanders and Station Officers to pay attention to unprofessional conducts.

The call came in a meeting with Commanders of Operational Units and Motor Transport and Traffic Units within the Accra and Tema Police Regions, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) charged

The meeting was held today 16th October 2019 at the Police Headquarters. “All motor checks must be supervised by senior officers. Highway patrols snap to check and barrier duties must also be directly supervised by senior officers. Disciplinary actions will be taken against any officer who is found to have set quotas or collected monies from another officer for duty performed”, said IGP/ Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh at the meeting which was presided by him.

The POMAB members were unanimous in cautioning Commanders and Station Officers to desist from setting a monetary target for duty men or junior officers who work under them.

One after the other, the POMAB members cautioned officers against the unnecessary delay of road users, loose talk, political comments, intemperate language, non-procedural searches, payment for bail, maltreatment of subordinates and other such practices.

POMAB members did not mince words in stating that Seniors who fail to supervise work within their jurisdiction will be punished.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

