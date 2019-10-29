Our school now a den of sex workers & wee smokers-Awutu Mankomda Christian International school

Teachers and pupils at the Awutu Mankomda Christian international school in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region have decried the activities of drug peddlers and users in the school.

The school says these miscreants have turned the school into a den of sex workers, smokers, alleged thieves, a situation they claimed have affected academic activities in the school.

The pupils and teachers told Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare that they come to school to see used condoms, pieces of marijuana and other human excreta from the miscreants.

Some of the pupils who spoke to our reporter said, ”these miscreants have turned our school into a toilet where they defecate indiscriminately. They smoke and engage in all kinds of activities here. The situation is alarming, and so, we want authorities to address it.”

Meanwhile, an opinion leader Nana Kwame Quaye has also expressed worry at the situation calling for immediate action.

He said the community will deal ruthlessly with anyone who would be caught defecating, smoking or having sex on the school’s compound when school is not in session.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

