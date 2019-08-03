Our resolve to remove foreigners from the retail market has not ended-GUTA

National Organizer for the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA), Clement Boateng, has reiterated that the union will not entertain foreign traders in the retail market.

He said the retail market is the preserve of Ghanaians, thus any foreigner who breaks or violates the laws would not be spared.

GUTA he noted will continue to push home their demand to have foreigners in the retail sector removed.

Mr. Boateng said the government has failed to deal with the issue and from their point of view, it seems we have allowed foreigners to violate our trade laws.

“If the laws in Ghana are working, we would not have reached this point, ” he said.

He indicated that every country is governed by laws that must be obeyed.

He charged the government to ensure the laws work in the interest if the people and Ghanaian retailers and traders.

He also raised the concern over the sale of inferior goods by their foreign counterparts.

Section 27 of the GIPC Act 865, bars foreigners from engaging in retail business in Ghana.

The section talks about the entry, admission, and protection of investment as well as the activities reserved for Ghanaian owned enterprises.

It reads: (1) A person who is not a citizen or an enterprise which is not wholly-owned by a citizen shall not invest or participate in-

a. the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place;

b. the operation of taxi or car hire service in an enterprise that has a fleet of less than twenty-vehicles;

c. the operation if a beauty salon or a barbershop;

d. the printing of recharge scratch cards for the use of subscribers of telecommunication services;

e. the production of exercise books and other basic stationery;

the retail of finished pharmaceutical products;

f. the production, supply, and retail of sachet water; and

g. all aspects of pool betting business and lotteries, excerpt football.

