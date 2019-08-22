Our fame was not attained on a silver platter-Twins Don’t Beg

Popular Ghanaian celebrity photographers, Twins Don’t Beg known in real life as Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan say their rise to fame was not a silver platter.

The two appearing on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87Fm said, they were went through hell before enjoying their fame today.

According to them, they were once rejected by their landlord barely two weeks after renting a single room at Agbogba, a suburb in Accra.

The two narrated that the landlord ejected them because of their friends that visited them.

Their arrival in Accra they noted was as a result of their national service.

Their first place of stay they noted was given to them by a friend after that friend got married.

However, the person later asked them to move out because her sister was moving in.

They later got a place through a movie maker who paid for the rent but the landlord ejected them due to frequent visitation by friends.

The two were then forced to move into a building as caretakers.

But as faith will have it, the building which they used to take care of, has become their rent apartment.

Samuel likes acting, writing music and movie scripts and singing.

Emmanuel loves singing, acting, writing music, making friends and helping others to achieve their goals.

They disclosed to the cost their first love as music but currently, that vibe is lost.

“ We were musical performing artistes under the name TwinsDontBeg (TDB) till we finally discovered music wasn’t our thing but rather photography“they added.

The duo said they have attained recognition through hard work and perseverance and not through long standing goodwill.

The duo has worked with high profile personalities, celebrities and events including wife of Vice President Samira Bawumia

Born on Monday April 3, 1989 in Kumasi, they studied Agriculture with a major in Post-Harvest Technology and Landscape Management and Architecture, respectively at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

