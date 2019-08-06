Our daughters are not dead; we’II soon reunite with them-Families

The families of the tree kidnapped Takoradi girls have held a press conference stating that they are ruling out any possibility of the girls being dead.

The families want the police to tell them if they are fed up with investigations than to inform them about any possibility of them [kidnapped girls] being dead hence a DNA test.

The press conference is coming after the police discovered human remains at the residence of the first suspect arrested in connection to the case, Udotek Wills.

The families addressing the media in Accra expressed optimism of reuniting with their kidnapped daughters.

‘’We are optimistic of seeing our girls alive and safe as said early on by the National Security Minister, Interior Minister, and the CID boss.’’

The families in their statement cautioned investigators not do things to jeopardize the case.

‘’We want to remind all that [the] Evil that men do lives after them, prosperity will be our judge and as stated at 2 Corinthians 5:10. We shall all appear before the judgment seat of the Christ,’’ it read.

The families appealed to former presidents Rawlings, Kufour and Mahama as well as the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Network for Women Right in Ghana to intervene.

In a barrage of questions, the families questioned why the police failed to search the residence of the suspect when he was first arrested.

They also want to find out witnesses who could confirm that the remains were exhumed from the residence of Wills.

They further demanded answers to reasons that led to thee transfer of DSP Peter Ofori Donkor, the one who they noted knew much about the case.

The press conference was jointly addressed by spokespersons for the three families namely Michael Grant Hayford, Michael Larbi Koranchie and Nana Adjoa Quayeson.

Meanwhile, the police say they expect to complete the DNA tests on the human parts found near the home of Wills within four weeks.

After the police found the human remains last Friday, they requested that the families be on standby to provide DNA samples for testing after meeting them on Saturday.



But some of the families’ plan on refusing the Police’s request for DNA samples because of apparent distrust.





An update from the police on the exhumation read: ‘’ Police discovered human remains at Kasaworodo in Takoradi, as a result of ongoing efforts at examining several angles of the investigation. Claims that a confession or tip-off led to the discovery are untrue.



On Saturday 3rd August, 2019 Police held discussion with families of the three missing ladies in Takoradi to assist with DNA samples as part of the investigation and the families are cooperating with the Police in this endeavour.



The Police Administration assures of covering all other angles of the investigation, while it expects to conclude DNA tests within the next four weeks.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

