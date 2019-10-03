Our 8 million members will vote you out if you fail to withdraw CSE for good-GPCC to gov’t

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has started without equivocation that it rejects absolutely the inclusion of comprehensive sexuality education in any form in our school curriculum.

President of the GPCC Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso who addressed the press said the council will resist any attempt to reintroduce CSE in any form now or in the future.

He maintained that the CSE is a subtle agenda to promote same-sex relationships targeted the council was ur young population with a liberal mindset to accepting and tolerating lesbians, gay, bisexuals, transgender, and queer population.

He said while acknowledging the government’s assurance of non-implementation of the policy in the next academic year, GPCC wishes to reiterate that anything short of assurance of complete withdrawal of the policy will not be accepted.

He indicated GPCC will also not allow any external forces or agency to attempt to smuggle the CSE into the mainstream school curriculum or any other projects often funds by external interest groups.

He charged the various teacher unions, religious bodies and other stakeholders to remain vigilant and expose any attempt to pass this obnoxious policy through the back door

He hinted the council was working with the National Coalition for Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values to build up a strong national resistance to the policy and to ensure it’s total withdrawal.

He called on parliament to as a matter of urgency commence the relevant parliamentary processes to review aspects of the 2019/budget statement that committed state resources to fund the CSE.

He admonished the Ministry of Education to immediately hold a genuine and transparent stakeholder dialogue at all levels to facilitate the drawing up of a homegrown solution to the problems of sexuality within the context of our religious and cultural moral values without undue interference from donor agencies.

On his part, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, a member of the council warned that the council will stage a campaign to vote out the NPP should they refuse to withdraw CSE.

He said the council has a membership of over 8 million hence they will use the pulpit to stage a campaign against the government should they reintroduce CSE.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

