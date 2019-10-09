Oppong-Boanuh is a man of integrity-Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Owusu Junior says the confirmation of COP James Oppong-Boanuh as substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) did not come as a surprise.

The lawyer said he knew the man would be confirmed after he was appointed in an acting capacity, but least expected it to be that fast.

He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He said ”his confirmation is not surprising, but I was just surprised about the timing”.

COP Oppong-Boanuh’s background as a lawyer is also an added advantage. It makes him an efficient and effective IGP as compared to those who have just had police training, he suggested.

Lawyer Owusu Junior eulogised the IGP saying ”he is a no-nonsense man. He has integrity and has conducted himself well. I am not saying I know him so well, but when you see a man of integrity from afar, you will know”.

He urged the IGP to put in measures to retain the police personnel to reorient them on the need to respect the rights of citizens.

He also spoke about crowd control and challenged the police to retain their men to have the needed skills to control the crowd at any assembly.

The police he added must be policed.

He alluded to the fact that the Police Intelligence & Professional Standard Bureau(PIPS) is only retroactive instead of being reactive, a situation he posited does not augur well for the service.

He said we must find a way to make the police work in a way to make the security agency a professional one at all times.

The Man Oppong-Boanuh

The new IGP was born in 1958 at Aboabo No 1 in the Dormaa District of the former Brong Ahafo Region.

He obtained his GCE Ordinary and Advanced Levels at the Dormaa Secondary School and is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 1984.

Between 1986 and 1988, he worked as the Legal Officer at the Legal Department of the Agricultural Development Bank in Accra.

He did two years at the Ghana Police Training School and the Ghana Police Academy which included fieldwork at the Accra Central Police Division, graduating in 1990.

During his time with the Ghana Police Service, he has held several command and staff positions including Chief Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (1990-1996); Director-General/Welfare, Director-General/Human Resources; Regional Commander, Director-General/Legal and Prosecutions and Deputy IGP.

Foreign Missions

He worked in the United Nations Mission in Mozambique (ONUMOZ) in 1994 and with the United Nations Transitional Authority in East Timor (UNTAET) from 2001 to 2002.

From November 2004 to March 2005, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police of the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS).

On August 19, 2010, he took up duties as Police Commissioner to the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on 19th August 2010. He succeeded South African Micheal Fryer.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

