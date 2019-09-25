‘Only senseless actresses will trade sex for roles’-Abena Ghana

Actress and TV presenter Cecilia Konamah Gyase, known in showbiz as Abena Ghana, has described ladies who allow moviemakers to sleep with them before they are given roles in movies as senseless.

The actress cum-producer said it makes no sense for any talented actress to allow any moviemaker to take advance of them.

She said no producer would waste money on someone without talent even after sleeping with him or her.

According to her, she feels uncomfortable when such issues are discussed because, for her, it makes no sense.

She was responding to a question on whether she has been confronted with a similar situation in her career as an actress.

Abena Ghana told the host some actresses who want to give sex for roles should seek other pastures because they don’t qualify to be in the profession.

She also decried the level at which people glorify mediocrity over talent.

For trending sake, some people make up stories so the media would publish their stories.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Abena Ghana appealed to the media to promote people who have managed to achieve positive goals instead of shinning their light on attention seekers.

Government Must Support the Creative Sector

She appealed to the government to support the creative sector.

The sector she lamented is facing challenges, hence the need for the state to support creative professionals.

Abena Ghana called on television channels to invest in local contents.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

