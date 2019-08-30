Uncategorized

One shot dead, two others injured in a an alleged illegal logging saga at Breman

Report reaching Rainbowradioonline.com has it that three persons have been shot over alleged illegal logging of trees at Breman in the Central region.

One has been confirmed dead.

An eyewitness told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the loggers were from Odobeng.

She said the team from the Forestry Commission arrested the loggers and a fine was imposed on them.

The eyewitness said the loggers paid part of the fine and agreed to pay the balance after selling the logged trees.

However, on their way, the lodgers met a joint force of military men who stooped them and enquired why they had gone to lodge the trees.

The situation the eyewitness said went out of hand with the soldiers allegedly shooting three persons including the driver of the truck carrying the logged trees.

The eyewitness further narrated the team that first met with the loggers, failed to communicate with the military men who had been stationed in the community to check activities of illegal lodgers that it had already engaged them and fined them.

One of the military personnel she disclosed described the lodgers as fowls, a situation that led to a scuffle leading to the shooting of the three with the drivers’ intestines gushing out.

Huge quantities of commercially -valued tree species such as Mansonia, Mahogany, Asamfra and Odum are targeted by the illegal operators.

The African teak and other extinct species have not been spared in the Sui, Krokosua, Tano Suhyen, Murro and other reserves.

The joint military-forestry taskforce is on a mission code-named “Operation Halt” to clamp down on chainsaw operators and sawmillers in and on the fringes of reserves.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

